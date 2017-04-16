Reds' Jose Peraza: Out of the lineup Sunday
Peraza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
Peraza has made four straight starts at the keystone, but will give way to Arismendy Alcantara for the afternoon contest. The soon-to-be 23-year-old Peraza has just a .535 OPS through 12 games this season, but has still rewarded fantasy owners with five stolen bases. Don't expect him to ride the pine for long.
More News
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Rips off three hits, steal in win•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Will bat in No. 2 spot for Opening Day•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Hot start•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Probable starter at second base to open season•
-
Reds' Jose Peraza: Expected to play regularly in 2017•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...