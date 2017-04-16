Peraza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Peraza has made four straight starts at the keystone, but will give way to Arismendy Alcantara for the afternoon contest. The soon-to-be 23-year-old Peraza has just a .535 OPS through 12 games this season, but has still rewarded fantasy owners with five stolen bases. Don't expect him to ride the pine for long.