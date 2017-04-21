Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Returns to lineup Friday

Gonzalez (hand) is back in the lineup Friday against the Giants.

X-rays on Gonzalez's right hand were negative after he was hit by a Clayton Kershaw fastball on Wednesday. He left Wednesday's game but will not end up missing a start as a result of the injury. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start this season, batting .175 and slugging .298 with 13 strikeouts in 57 at-bats so far. He will look to get it going against right-hander Johnny Cueto.