Rockies' Ian Desmond: Takes first live BP since injury

Desmond took live batting practice Monday for the first time since breaking his hand, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Desmond getting in the cage for the first time has to be an encouraging sign that he is making progress with the broken hand he suffered back in mid-March. If all goes well with the rest of his recovery, he may be able to make it back to the field by early May.

