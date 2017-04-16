Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smashes fourth homer in victory
Arenado went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo homer Saturday against the Giants.
Arenado's fourth blast of the season came in the first inning and would be all the run support the team would need in a shutout victory.
