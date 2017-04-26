Royals' Danny Duffy: Hit hard in Tuesday's loss
Duffy (2-1) gave up six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox.
While he did manage to keep the ball in the park, that's about the only positive takeaway from this outing for the left-hander. Four of the nine hits Duffy served up went for extra bases, and after a scoreless first he got tagged for runs in four straight innings before being chased from the game. His 2.81 ERA and 1.22 WHIP are solid, but Duffy's 6.8 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 have fallen back to their pre-2016 levels and he's given back last season's velocity gains on his fastball, worrying signs for those who invested in him expecting him to blossom into an ace. He'll get a rematch with the White Sox back in Kansas City on Monday.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Deals seven-plus scoreless innings Thursday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Downs Angels in third quality start•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Downs Astros for first win of 2017•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Sharp in Opening Day no-decision•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Starting Saturday against Dominican Republic•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...