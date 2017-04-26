Duffy (2-1) gave up six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox.

While he did manage to keep the ball in the park, that's about the only positive takeaway from this outing for the left-hander. Four of the nine hits Duffy served up went for extra bases, and after a scoreless first he got tagged for runs in four straight innings before being chased from the game. His 2.81 ERA and 1.22 WHIP are solid, but Duffy's 6.8 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 have fallen back to their pre-2016 levels and he's given back last season's velocity gains on his fastball, worrying signs for those who invested in him expecting him to blossom into an ace. He'll get a rematch with the White Sox back in Kansas City on Monday.