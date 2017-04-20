Royals' Mike Moustakas: Raises average to .300
Moustakas went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the A's.
The third baseman plated his seventh RBI of the year with a fifth-inning infield single off Madison Bumgarner that broke a scoreless tie. Moustakas' third multi-hit effort of the season helped boost his average to .300 and extended his on-base streak to seven games. He's off to a strong start in 2017, and if still available, the 28-year-old should be picked off waivers in most formats.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Nails third home run•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Goes deep in season debut•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Pops fourth homer of spring Wednesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Set for spring debut Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...