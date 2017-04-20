Moustakas went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the A's.

The third baseman plated his seventh RBI of the year with a fifth-inning infield single off Madison Bumgarner that broke a scoreless tie. Moustakas' third multi-hit effort of the season helped boost his average to .300 and extended his on-base streak to seven games. He's off to a strong start in 2017, and if still available, the 28-year-old should be picked off waivers in most formats.