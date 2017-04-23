Merrifield will start at second base and occupy the leadoff spot for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

With Alex Gordon struggling to provide much of an impact at the top of the order, manager Ned Yost will give Merrifield a look in the leadoff spot, though it's unclear if the experiment will last more than one game. Even if Merrifield is moved down in the order in subsequent contests, he at least seems to have a steady hold on the everyday gig at second base with Raul Mondesi having been banished to Triple-A Omaha. Through five games since he was promoted to the big leagues, Merrifield has gone 5-for-15 with a homer, stolen base and two RBI.