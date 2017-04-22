Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Tagged with blown save Friday
Jimenez was tagged with a blown save in Friday's loss to the Twins, allowing two hits and two earned runs in 0.2 innings of work.
Jimenez was called up earlier Friday from Triple-A and he was ineffective in this one. He entered in the sixth inning with a runner on third and promptly gave up an RBI single. He then allowed a three-run home run to Eddie Rosario before retiring the final two batters of the inning. Jimenez will probably be used in lower-leverage situations for the time being, and he could be sent back down to Triple-A to get more work in.
