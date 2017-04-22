Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, two runs and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Castellanos' third blast of the season tied the game at two in the third inning of a winning effort. Although he's hit safely in all but three games this season, he's hitting just .254, but 25-year-old hit .285 with 18 homers last year, and it's still reasonable for fantasy owners to think he can improve upon those numbers this season.