Twins' Byron Buxton: Sitting out Wednesday
Buxton is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Eddie Rosario will start in center field against right-hander Michael Fulmer. Buxton has looked completely lost at the dish early on this season, going 2-for-29 with 17 strikeouts to one walk. A recent move down in the batting order (down to the eight-hole) hasn't helped matters. While the 23-year-old has flashed brilliance on the defensive side, and the team has every incentive to let him learn on the job, Buxton will need to show some signs of improvement to justify a regular spot in the lineup.
