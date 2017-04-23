Twins' Jorge Polanco: Gets day off Sunday
Polanco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Polanco has started five of the last six games but has recorded only three hits in 16 at-bats, so manager Paul Molitor will give the young shortstop a day off and see if Eduardo Escobar can provide more of an offensive spark. Escobar will bat seventh in the lineup Sunday, while Max Kepler will move up to the No. 2 spot in the order in Polanco's absence.
