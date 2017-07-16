Twins' Kennys Vargas: Back in lineup at first base

Vargas (foot) will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Vargas was sidelined for only one game with the foot contusion, which he sustained during Friday's series opener. Though he'll draw a starting nod Sunday, Vargas will likely find himself on the bench more often than not following Joe Mauer's (back) reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.