Twins' Kennys Vargas: Back in lineup at first base
Vargas (foot) will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Vargas was sidelined for only one game with the foot contusion, which he sustained during Friday's series opener. Though he'll draw a starting nod Sunday, Vargas will likely find himself on the bench more often than not following Joe Mauer's (back) reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
More News
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Leaves with foot injury•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled, starting Friday•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Optioned to Rochester•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Launches three-run shot Tuesday•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Picks up sixth start in eight games•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...