Play

Twins' Kennys Vargas: Back in lineup at first base

Vargas (foot) will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Vargas was sidelined for only one game with the foot contusion, which he sustained during Friday's series opener. Though he'll draw a starting nod Sunday, Vargas will likely find himself on the bench more often than not following Joe Mauer's (back) reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast