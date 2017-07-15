Twins' Kennys Vargas: Not in Saturday's lineup
Vargas (foot) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Vargas was forced to leave Friday's contest with a foot contusion, but was able to avoid any structural damage as the X-rays came back negative. With Joe Mauer )back) returning from the DL prior to Saturday's game, Vargas will take the day off and rest his foot. Although the disabled list remains a possibility, it seems as though Vargas will remain day-to-day, stating that he was "ready to go" after testing his foot before the game.
More News
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Leaves with foot injury•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Recalled, starting Friday•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Optioned to Rochester•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Launches three-run shot Tuesday•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Picks up sixth start in eight games•
-
Twins' Kennys Vargas: Has four hits in blowout win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...