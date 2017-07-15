Twins' Kennys Vargas: Not in Saturday's lineup

Vargas (foot) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Vargas was forced to leave Friday's contest with a foot contusion, but was able to avoid any structural damage as the X-rays came back negative. With Joe Mauer )back) returning from the DL prior to Saturday's game, Vargas will take the day off and rest his foot. Although the disabled list remains a possibility, it seems as though Vargas will remain day-to-day, stating that he was "ready to go" after testing his foot before the game.