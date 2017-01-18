Tilson (hamstring) took part in the organization's hitters' minicamp last week in Glendale (Ariz.) without restriction.

Tilson's debut stint in the majors in 2016 lasted exactly two plate appearances before he tore a hamstring chasing down a flyball. He plans to remain in Glendale through this weekend to hit some benchmarks running. A healthy Tilson should emerge out of spring training with the starting job in center field.