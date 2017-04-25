White Sox's Chris Beck: Called up from Triple-A
Beck was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Beck will look to improve on 2016's underwhelming performance with the big club. Last season he posted a 6.39 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over 25.1 innings (25 games). Lefties were particularly challenging for Beck as they put together a .385 batting average against the 26-year-old.
