White Sox's David Robertson: Set to play in World Baseball Classic

Robertson (knee) is on the provisional roster for Team USA as it prepares for the World Baseball Classic, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Robertson underwent some cleanup surgery on his left knee following the 2016 season, but with his plans to participate in the World Baseball Classic, the knee does not appear to be a major concern this spring.

