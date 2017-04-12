White Sox's Matt Davidson: Added to Wednesday's lineup
Davidson was a late addition to Wednesday's lineup. He'll bat seventh and play third base.
Todd Frazier (illness) was initially slated to man the hot corner, but he ended up taking the night off due to flu-like symptoms. Davidson will enter the fray in his place, and will look to build off his strong start against Indians starter Danny Salazar.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Hits second homer•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: A difference maker Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Knocks in three Thursday•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Earns major-league roster spot•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Could emerge as primary DH•
-
White Sox's Matt Davidson: Snaps skid Thursday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...