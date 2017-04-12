Davidson was a late addition to Wednesday's lineup. He'll bat seventh and play third base.

Todd Frazier (illness) was initially slated to man the hot corner, but he ended up taking the night off due to flu-like symptoms. Davidson will enter the fray in his place, and will look to build off his strong start against Indians starter Danny Salazar.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories