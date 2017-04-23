Putnam (elbow) is available to pitch Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Putnam had to leave Saturday's game after feeling tenderness in his elbow. It appears that his departure was precautionary as he's available if need be Sunday. Putnam has been a reliable bullpen arm this season as he's allowed just one run over 8.2 innings (seven games) and has struck out nine batters.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories