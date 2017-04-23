White Sox's Zach Putnam: Returns to full health
Putnam (elbow) is available to pitch Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Putnam had to leave Saturday's game after feeling tenderness in his elbow. It appears that his departure was precautionary as he's available if need be Sunday. Putnam has been a reliable bullpen arm this season as he's allowed just one run over 8.2 innings (seven games) and has struck out nine batters.
