Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches seventh homer Wednesday
Judge went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.
With Luis Severino firing seven scoreless innings, Judge supplied all the offense the right-hander would need, hitting his seventh homer of the season in the second inning after Starlin Castro reached on an error and then walking and scoring in the sixth. Judge now has four home runs in his last seven games, hitting .321 (9-for-28) over that stretch with seven RBI and eight runs scored.
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...