Judge went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

With Luis Severino firing seven scoreless innings, Judge supplied all the offense the right-hander would need, hitting his seventh homer of the season in the second inning after Starlin Castro reached on an error and then walking and scoring in the sixth. Judge now has four home runs in his last seven games, hitting .321 (9-for-28) over that stretch with seven RBI and eight runs scored.