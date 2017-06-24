Yankees' Brett Gardner: Crushes 14th homer of season Friday
Gardner went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a steal Friday against the Rangers.
Gardner's 14th home run of the campaign came in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at one and send the contest to extra innings. After his amazing May, the 33-year old was due for some serious market correction, and that's exactly what's happened throughout most of June. As a result, his slash line of .262/.342/.479 is more reflective of the player Gardner was projected to be going into the season.
