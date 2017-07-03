Yankees' Greg Bird: Considering exploratory surgery

General manager Brian Cashman said Bird could go for exploratory surgery on his injured ankle, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Bird remains stalled in his rehab process, and it appears his next step could be surgery to determine what exactly is causing him pain. "All the diagnostic tests show the bone bruise has healed and he still has pain," Cashman said. He'll head to see another round of specialists after the 4th of July holiday, at which point more will hopefully be known.