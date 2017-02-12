Okafor did not play in Saturday's game against the Heat due to trade discussions gaining momentum, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out, it was assumed that Okafor would see his usual 20-to-30 minutes workload Saturday and share time with Nerlens Noel at the center slot, but Okafor was ultimately held out of the game because of trade talks. When Embiid is healthy, the 76ers have somewhat of a logjam at the center position, and it appears that they're looking to unload Okafor to free playing time for their other bigs. He's averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds across 23.2 minutes per game this season, and could be a solid addition to any number of teams. He should be considered questionable for Monday's tilt against the Hornets until further notice.