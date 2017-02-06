76ers' Robert Covington: Deemed probable for Monday

Covington is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Covington has missed the past three games with the right hand contusion, but the probable designation actually qualifies as a downgrade, after coach Brett Brown indicated following Sunday's practice that the forward was "slightly better than probable" for Monday. While the 76ers still expect to have Covington available, he'll likely have to go through some more shooting drills prior to the game before the team clears him. If Covington misses another game, the 76ers indicated that Gerald Henderson would pick up a second straight start on the wing.