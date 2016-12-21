Bucks' John Henson: Quiet in overtime loss
Henson had 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block Tuesday in a 108-114 defeat to Cleveland.
Henson was productive early, but sat most of the fourth quarter due to spacing issues. When the Bucks needed him to get a stop, however, he came up with a monster weak-side block on LeBron on one of the last possessions of regular time. Although that was his only rejection of the game, he's hosted nightly block parties in December, averaging 2.3 swats per game.
