Bucks' Sterling Brown: Agrees to rookie deal with Bucks
Brown and the Bucks agreed to terms Friday on a three-year rookie-scale contract, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The Bucks made Brown the 46th overall pick in last month's draft, and the contract indicates Milwaukee views the SMU product as an NBA contributor as early as next season. The first two years of the contract are guaranteed, while Year 3 will be a team option, per Charania. As a senior last season, Brown averaged 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.7 minutes per game. More importantly for a Bucks team in need of floor-spacers, Brown shot a blistering 45 percent from three in his four years at SMU, including better than 47 percent over his junior and senior seasons.
