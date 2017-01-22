Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Bounces back with team-high 30 points in Saturday win
Wade generated 30 points (9-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals over 35 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 win over the Kings.
After shooting just 20 percent a night earlier, Wade bounced back with his third-highest scoring total to date in a Bulls uniform. The veteran guard has been highly involved in recent games, with 20 or more shot attempts in four of the last five contests. He was particularly aggressive Saturday, as his 15 visits to the charity stripe represented a season high. Although he appears to alternate the top role on offense with Jimmy Butler from game-to-game, Wade is Chicago's second-most potent offensive weapon, guaranteeing a consistent degree of usage.
