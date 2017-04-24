Grant will be moved to the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against Boston, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Grant got the starting nod in the absence of Rajon Rondo (thumb) in Games 3 and 4, but coach Fred Hoiberg will go with Isaiah Canaan on Wednesday in an attempt to spark what's been a stagnant Chicago offense. The Bulls scored just 87 points in Game 3 and followed up with 95 in Game 4 as the Celtics tied the series at 2-2, taking both games in Chicago. Despite starting, Grant played only five minutes in Game 4, so his move to the bench likely won't have much of an impact on his role, overall.