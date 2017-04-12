Grant will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

With Rajon Rondo (wrist) returning to action and starting in Wednesday's regular season finale, Grant will return to his role as the veteran point guard's backup. Grant is coming off his best performance of the season, however, as he recorded a double-double of 17 points and 11 assists in Monday's blowout victory over the Magic. But, with the Bulls in a must-win situation Wednesday, Grant's time on the floor will likely be limited, as the starters are in line to play heavy minutes.