Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Out Sunday vs. Timberwolves

Butler (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Butler returned from a three-game absence in Friday's loss to the Suns, logging 20 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes. However, he indicated after the contest that his bruised right heel was still bothering him, and even with a day of rest in between games, the Bulls decided it wasn't worth the risk to have him suit up Sunday. The Bulls will be supremely thin on the wing with Dwyane Wade (wrist) and Paul Zipser (ankle) also out, so look for Michael Carter-Williams, Jerian Grant, Rajon Rondo, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine to all potentially exceed 20 minutes of playing time.