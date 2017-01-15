Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Scores team-high 28 in Saturday's return

Butler (illness) scored 28 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 107-99 win over the Pelicans.

After missing a couple of games due to a bug, he gave anyone with fantasy shares in Butler plenty to chew on Saturday, as he led the Bulls in points, threes, assists and steals on the night while tying two others for the lead in blocks. He had scored 20 or more in six straight games prior to getting sick and managing only one point Monday, but it looks like Butler is fully recovered and ready to begin a new streak of big performances.