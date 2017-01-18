Mirotic (illness) logged six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in a 99-98 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Mirotic had missed the Bulls' previous four games while dealing with the illness, but upon being cleared to return Tuesday, he immediately reclaimed his usual role as the team's top big man off the bench. Coach Fred Hoiberg opted to ease Mirotic back into action, but the 25-year-old could take on an increased role Friday against the Hawks if Taj Gibson, who sat out with a sore ankle Tuesday, misses a second straight contest.