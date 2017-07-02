Cavaliers' Jose Calderon: Will sign with Cleveland
Calderon has agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Calderon split the 2016-17 campaign between the Lakers and Hawks, finishing with averages of 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 13.1 minutes per contest between the two. He wasn't much of a contributor in fantasy leagues and that isn't expected to change with his latest move to the Cavaliers, as Calderon will likely be fighting with Kay Felder for just spot minutes off the bench behind superstar Kyrie Irving at point guard.
