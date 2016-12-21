Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will require thumb surgery, out indefinitely

Smith will undergo surgery to repair a fractured right thumb and is expected to miss an extended period of time, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

This is the scenario the Cavaliers feared when Smith departed Tuesday's overtime win over the Bucks after injuring his right thumb in the second quarter. While initial tests were inconclusive, further examination Wednesday revealed that Smith did in fact sustain structural damage to the finger. It's unclear how long he'll remain out, but his absence will likely span several weeks at the minimum, meaning the likes of Iman Shumpert and DeAndre Liggins will both be asked to take on most of his minutes. Liggins is expected to serve as the starter at shooting guard in place of Smith, but Shumpert will probably see the greater playing time of the two, despite coming off the bench. Both will gain value with Smith's absence, though neither profiles as an especially appealing fantasy option due to their offensive shortcomings.