Zizic, who was selected by the Celtics with the 23rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has arrived in Boston to begin practicing with the team, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Zizic is a 6-foot-11 center who has likely fallen off most people's radar as a result of being a late first-round selection and spending a year overseas after being drafted. The Celtics were in no rush to bring him over to the States last season considering the strength of their team and how raw he still may be, though they seemingly have high hopes for him moving forward. He spent last season playing for a Turkish club in high-level Euroleague, averaging 9.0 points and 6.7 rebounds across 21.9 minutes per game while shooting 64.9 percent from the field. The Celtics are likely hoping he can be a rebounding presence, as the squad was notably poor on the glass last year. At the moment, his role with the team seems up in the air, but his play in summer league should help clear up his immediate potential. Plus, with Boston probably looking to clear as much cap space as possible this summer in an effort to sign a big-name free agent, Zizic may end up thrust into a significant role sooner than was expected when he was drafted.