Celtics' Avery Bradley: Ruled out Saturday vs. Trail Blazers

Bradley (Achilles) will sit out Saturday against the Trail Blazers, CSN New England's A. Sherrod Blakely reports.

Coach Brad Stevens more or less labeled Bradley as doubtful to play Saturday following Friday's practice, but we'll formally rule the shooting guard out for the game with this latest report. Bradley's absence will allow Marcus Smart to reenter the starting lineup, an appointment that should come with a slight uptick in minutes from Smart's usual level. In discussing Bradley's health, Stevens intimated that Bradley would be out for "at least" Saturday's game, so it sounds like the Celtics could be bracing for the 26-year-old to miss more action, making him a dicey lineup option in weekly leagues heading into to the upcoming period.