Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: Pours in game-high 38 in Saturday's win

Thomas scored 38 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 win over the Pelicans.

He's now scored at least 20 points in 21 straight games, but Thomas' distribution numbers have been strangely volatile lately -- he's failed to record even one assist in two of his last four games, but has 18 combined in the other two. As long as he's scoring at an elite level, though, it's easier for anyone with fantasy shares in Thomas to weather the occasional misfire in other categories.