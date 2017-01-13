Brown (ankle) will be available for Friday's tilt against the Hawks, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brown will be available to play for the shorthanded Celtics on Friday against the Hawks. Assuming he's not on any sort of minutes restriction, he'll likely see around the 13.2 minutes per game that he's averaging on the season. If coach Brad Stevens decides to go with a bigger rotation, Brown could take some of Avery Bradley's (Achilles) minutes.