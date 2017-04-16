Celtics' Jordan Mickey: Assigned to D-League
Mickey was assigned Sunday to the D-League's Maine Red Claws.
The Red Claws are opening the D-League's Eastern Conference Finals against Raptors 905 on Sunday, so Mickey will head back down and operate as one of the team's top play-makers. He'll likely be recalled shortly after the game, but with the Celtics expected to shrink their rotation now that they're in the playoffs themselves, Mickey isn't expected to field any minutes unless an injury occurs higher up on the depth chart.
