Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Tuesday, unlikely to play Friday
Rivers (hamstring), who's already been ruled out for Game 2 against the Jazz on Tuesday, is also expected to remain sidelined for Game 3 on Friday, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Rivers missed the final six games of the regular season with a strained left hamstring and the injury continues to linger into playoffs. While Rivers was already fully expected to miss the first two games of the series, he's now being considered doubtful for Game 3, although coach Doc Rivers wouldn't go as far as completely ruling him out for that contest. Barring a much quicker recovery than expected, look for Rivers to work towards potentially being available for Game 4 on Sunday, although further updates should be provided on Rivers' status later this week.
