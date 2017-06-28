Clippers' DeAndre Liggins: Officially dealt to Clippers
Liggins, who was traded from the Mavericks to the Rockets earlier Wednesday, will now head to the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul deal, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Liggins was likely just an extra piece in the trade to make the financials work out between both the Clippers and Rockets. It remains to be seen if the Clippers will ultimately keep him on the roster for the 2017-18 campaign, as his contract isn't currently guaranteed. If he does, however, stick with the Clippers, Liggins would likely be nothing but a deep reserve behind the likes of Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford at shooting guard. The Clippers could also add another piece during the upcoming free agency, which further complicates Liggins' eventual role with the team.
