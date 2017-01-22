Speights went for 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal over 28 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran big man entered the starting five as the Clippers looked to infuse some offense into the first unit, and Speights responded accordingly. The 29-year-old posted his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last six games, while draining multiple threes for the fifth time over that span. It remains to be seen if Speights will remain in his current spot for the Clippers' next tilt, which comes on Monday night versus the Hawks.