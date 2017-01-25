Felton will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

The Clippers often went with a three-guard lineup while Blake Griffin (knee) was out, which allowed Felton to work with the top unit. However, with Griffin back in the starting lineup, Felton will head to the bench and should see a significant decrease in his role moving forward. After averaging 29.4 minutes so far in January, look for Felton to drop closer to his season average of 22.0 per game.