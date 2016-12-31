Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Moving back to bench
Harrison will move back to the bench Saturday against the Kings.
With Mike Conley (toe) back in action following a two-game absence, Harrison will shift back to the bench. The Kentucky product saw a drastically increased role with Conley out, playing 31 and 44 minutes, respectively, in the Grizzlies' last two contests. Expect Harrison's minutes to be slashed Saturday, though with Conley still at less than 100 percent, it's possible Harrison could see slightly increased run off the bench.
