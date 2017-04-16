Grizzlies' James Ennis: Limited impact in 20 minutes Saturday
Ennis (knee) finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during Saturday's 111-82 loss to the Spurs.
Ennis hasn't played well over his past four appearances while dealing with knee inflammation, averaging just 2.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 18.8 minutes per game. He will look to have a more impactful performance for the Grizzlies in Game 2 against the Spurs after he gets some rest.
