Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable against Lakers on Tuesday

Gasol (ankle) is questionable to participate in Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers.

Gasol was able to practice Monday, however his ankle isn't fully developed back to health. The Grizzlies are to participate in a back-to-back set with the Lakers on Tuesday and the Clippers on Wednesday, so it wouldn't be surprising if coach David Fizdale decides to sideline Gasol on Tuesday. More information should be disclosed during shootaround Tuesday morning, but if Gasol is held out, expect Zach Randolph and Jarell Martin to see a boost in minutes in his absence.