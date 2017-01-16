Hawks' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Sunday's win

Howard scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 win over the Bucks.

He's now got five double-doubles in his last six games, and it's perhaps not a coincidence that the only game the Hawks have lost during that stretch is the one in which Howard failed to reach 10 boards. The 31-year-old has been able to stay fairly healthy so far this season, and his recent play is a reminder of just how productive Howard can be when he's feeling 100 percent.