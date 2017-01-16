Hawks' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Sunday's win

Howard scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 win over the Bucks.

He's now got five double-doubles in his last six games, and it's perhaps not a coincidence that the only game the Hawks have lost during that stretch is the one in which Howard failed to reach 10 boards. The 31-year-old has been able to stay fairly healthy so far this season, and his recent play is a reminder of just how productive Howard can be when he's feeling 100 percent.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola