Hawks' Paul Millsap: Scores 23 points in loss
Millsap finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 40 minutes Friday during 101-103 loss to the Celtics.
Millsap stuffed the stat sheet against Boston, but it wasn't enough to get the win. The Hawks have relied on Millsap more so than ever before this season, with veterans Al Horford and Kyle Korver gone. He's playing 34.1 minutes a game, the most court time he's seen since 2010. Millsap's production has been consistently solid this season, and he remains a safe bet for DFS value.
