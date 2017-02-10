Sefolosha (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.

The Hawks remain hopeful that Sefolosha will be able to suit up before the All-Star break, but he'll only have two more opportunities to do so after being ruled out for his seventh consecutive contest. Coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed that Tim Hardaway will make another start at shooting guard in place of Sefolosha, and he should be an intriguing and affordable DFS option for the Friday slate after averaging 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 35.2 minutes per game in the previous six contests.