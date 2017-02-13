Sefolosha (groin) is questionable for Monday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Chris Vivlamore of AJC.com reports.

Sefolosha has missed the past seven games with a sore groin, but could play as soon as Monday against the Trail Blazers. The Hawks would certainly like their defensive-minded starting small forward back sooner than later, as he logs 25.8 minutes per game for them. In his absence, Tim Hardaway has been getting the start, averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 35.3 minutes per game over the past seven contests.