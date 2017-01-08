Williams will start at power forward Sunday against the Clippers.

With Luke Babbitt out with the flu, Williams will get an opportunity to reenter the top unit. Williams is averaging only 16.3 minutes per game in starts this season, and that's a good approximation of what to expect from him again Sunday. Coach Erik Spoelstra has regularly given James Johnson the majority of the minutes at power forward all season, despite his standing as a bench player.